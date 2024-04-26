Jets select Penn State lineman Olu Fashanu with No. 11 pick in 2024 NFL Draft

In an effort to beef up their offensive line, the Jets have selected Penn State's Olu Fashanu with the 11th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

The Jets traded their No. 10 pick to the Minnesota Vikings to move back a spot to pick up Fashanu.

New York received the Vikings’ No. 11 pick, their fourth-round pick (No. 129) and a fifth-round pick (No. 157) for the Jets' No. 10 and No. 203 picks.

Fashanu, listed at 6-foot-6, 312 pounds, started just two seasons for the Nittany Lions after redshirting as a freshman and coming off the bench in 2021. While many scouts believe that Fashanu has prototypical size and athleticism at the tackle position, the 21-year-old also has plenty of room to improve and could be a bit of a project, rather than a Day 1 starter.

However, his accolades speak for themselves, as Fashanu was First-Team All-American in 2023 and earned Big Ten Offensive Lineman of the Year honors.

The Jets have their starting tackles for 2024 with Tyron Smith and Morgan Moses, but both are 33 years old and only under contract through this upcoming season. The Jets need to develop some young tackle depth, and giving Fashanu a year to learn under Smith and Moses could be exactly what the Penn State product needs.