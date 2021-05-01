Jets select Ole Miss WR Elijah Moore with No. 34 pick in 2021 NFL Draft

Ole Miss Rebels wide receiver Elijah Moore running with ball

The Jets selected Ole Miss WR Elijah Moore with the 34th pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

After going offense with both of their two first-round picks in Zach Wilson and Alijah Vera-Tucker, the Jets once again stuck on that side of the ball in Round Two, taking the 5-foot-9, 178-pound Moore.



A former four-star recruit out of high school, Moore had 86 catches for 1,193 yards and eight touchdowns in 2020. He could likely step in right away as the starting slot receiver for Gang Green.

As of now, the Jets do not currently have another Day Two pick, as they traded away their two third-round choices to move up in the first-round and select Vera-Tucker with the 14th pick.

Ralph's Reaction

If there was one lesson the Jets had to learn from the Sam Darnold Era, it was this one: You have to surround a young quarterback with talent.

And so far in this draft, that’s clearly what they’re trying to do.

On Day 2 of the NFL Draft, with the second pick of the second round, the Jets took Ole Miss receiver Elijah Moore, a first-round talent who has the potential to be a dynamic slot receiver in the NFL. He’s only 5-9, 178, but he’s built sold and he’s tough and he’s got 4.3 speed, with the moves that will make him tough to tackle going over the middle.

And look at the Jets’ once-dismal receiving corps now: They have free-agent signees Corey Davis and Keelan Cole, last year’s second-round pick Denzel Mims, and veteran slot receiver Jamison Crowder already. Now Moore joins the mix as a dangerous weapon who can do a lot of different things. Offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur can get creative in the way he uses him, just like they did in San Francisco with Deebo Samuel.

Eventually Moore will be the replacement in the slot for Crowder. But for now he adds explosiveness and depth to a receiving corps deeper than the Jets have had in years. It’s certainly deeper and better than anything they had in the Darnold Era.

In other words: Lesson learned.