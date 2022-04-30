Jets select Ohio State TE Jeremy Ruckert in third round of 2022 NFL Draft

Ohio State Buckeyes tight end Jeremy Ruckert (88) heads up field after a catch against Michigan State Spartans safety Angelo Grose (15)

The Jets selected Ohio State TE Jeremy Ruckert with the No. 101 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

GM Joe Douglas addressed this position in free agency, landing C.J. Uzomah and Tyler Conklin. Doesn't mean he can't add some more help.

Ruckert can do it all at tight end, whether it's blocking or picking up a first down with his reliable catching abilities.

In his Ohio State career, Ruckert tallied 615 yards and 12 touchdowns, including 309 yards and three scores in his senior season last year.

Ralph's Reaction

How many weapons does Zach Wilson need? It’s not clear if the Jets are close to answering that question yet, but they are overflowing with them at this point. And that’s particularly true at tight end where, after signing C.J. Uzomah and Tyler Conklin in March, they just used a third-round pick (101st overall) on another one – Ohio State’s Ruckert.

The Long Island native who grew up a Jets fan is a 6-5, 250-pounder who scouts say was badly underused as a receiver for the Buckeyes – not surprising since they had two receivers taken in the Top 11, including Garrett Wilson who went No. 10 to the Jets.

The belief is that he has the speed and the hands to be a very good receiving tight end in the NFL. All he needs is the opportunity. And maybe that’s the only knock on this pick. Where is that opportunity going to come from? He’s the third tight end in an offense that also has four good receivers and three good running backs. He might not get any opportunities at all. But having depth is good too, and Ruckert is good enough that if he is ever needed, he can help out Zach Wilson, too.