Jets select Cincinnati CB Ahmad ‘Sauce’ Gardner with fourth overall pick in 2022 NFL Draft

Ahmad 'Sauce' Gardner Jets jersey swap TREATED

The Jets have selected Cincinnati CB Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner with the No. 4 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Viewed as the best overall corner in this year's draft class, Gardner brings a unique blend of size and skill to the secondary. A tall, rangy corner at 6-foot-3, 190 pounds, Gardner earned First-Team All-American honors last season and was also named the AAC Defensive Player of the Year.

Gardner appeared in 23 games with the Bearcats over the last two seasons, intercepting six passes with 20 pass break-ups and 59 total tackles. The Detroit native was also a 2021 Jim Thorpe Award finalist (awarded to the best defensive back in the nation).

Ralph's Reaction

The Jets secondary was so shaky last season, but suddenly it’s a strength. They not only signed cornerback D.J. Reed in free agency, but now they drafted Cincinnati cornerback Gardner with the fourth overall pick in the draft.

It’s a bit of a surprise they took a corner over an edge rusher, and especially with North Carolina State tackle Ikem “Ickey” Ekwonu on the board. But the 6-foot-3, 190-pound “Sauce” has a chance to be the Jets’ best corner since Darrelle Revis. He is a true shutdown corner who didn’t give up a single touchdown in college and doesn’t expect to give up one in the pros either. He is supremely confident and has the talent to match.

Sauce and Reed will make it very difficult for opposing teams to throw on the Jets this season. Cornerback hasn’t historically been a premium position in Robert Saleh’s defense. But now it is.