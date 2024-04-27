Jets select CFL CB Qwan’tez Stiggers at pick No. 176

The Jets made their first defensive selection of the 2024 NFL Draft by selecting Qwan’tez Stiggers, a cornerback from the Toronto Argonauts of the Canadian Football League.

Stiggers is one of the more interesting stories of this draft class. Stiggers intially was going to play college football at Lane College in Jackson, Tennessee but quit to return home and care for and support his family after his father died in September 2020 after being in a coma for several months following a car accident.

After working jobs such as DoorDash and InstaCart, Stiggers looked to get back into football. His mother helped get him into the Fan Controlled Football League in 2022 then eventually landed with the Argonauts in 2023.

Stiggers impressed in Canada, recording five interceptions and 12 passes defended. The Argonauts finished the regular season 16-2, winning the East Division before being upset in the Division Finals by the Montreal Alouettes.

As he did not play college, Stiggers had to go through the draft process. Typically, CFL players can sign with any team in the NFL after leaving the CFL. He was released from his Toronto contract to pursue the NFL and took part in the Shrine Bowl. Now, he is a member of the New York Jets. Quite the story.

