Jets seem to be the only team outside of Packers in the running for Aaron Rodgers based on Raiders comments at Combine

The speculation continues regarding whether or not quarterback Aaron Rodgers will play in 2023 and, if he does, which team he plays for.

Based on some comments from the Scouting Combine, there may not be many teams left in the running for Rodgers’ services if he plays. It seems to be down to just the Jets and the Packers. The Raiders may be stepping aside.

Ziegler and McDaniels have apparently agreed that they won’t be in on the Aaron Rodgers sweepstakes, if he does decide he does not want to return to Green Bay. The Raiders just have too many holes on their roster to trade high picks for a 39-year-old QB. https://t.co/jnPYKESQiV — Vic Tafur (@VicTafur) March 1, 2023

Speaking at the Combine, Raiders head coach Josh McDaniel and general manager Dave Ziegler discussed the quarterback position and seem content on going with any option. The team doesn’t seem to be pressured into a specific route since they are not under pressure from owner Mark Davis to win right now, per The Athletic’s Vic Tafur.

Ziegler and McDaniels have apparently agreed that the Raiders won’t be in on the Aaron Rodgers sweepstakes, if the quarterback does decide he does not want to return to the Packers. The Raiders just have too many holes on their roster to trade high draft picks for a 39-year-old quarterback, and there appear to other teams like the Jets that would.

So if the Raiders are out, then presumably, there is nothing standing between the Jets and trading for Rodgers other than the Packers and Rodgers, himself. Maybe that means the Jets don’t have to worry about bidding against themselves for Rodgers. Things continue to get interesting regarding this story and there still seems to be plenty of time left until the end.

Story originally appeared on Jets Wire