Jets to see Mac Jones in Week 8 as Patriots name him starter for Sunday

The Jets know now who they can prepare for as they get set to take on the New England Patriots on Sunday. The Patriots are starting Mac Jones in Week 8, per ESPN’s Field Yates.

Breaking news for Week 8: Patriots QB Mac Jones took about 90% of the first teams reps in practice today and will start for the team on Sunday against the Jets, per source. pic.twitter.com/Gc2js6YabK — Field Yates (@FieldYates) October 26, 2022

The Patriots had a bit of a quarterback controversy after Jones was seemingly benched for poor play after an interception Monday night against the Chicago Bears, though head coach Bill Belichick says the plan all along was for both Jones and Bailey Zappe to play in that game as Jones was still coming back from an ankle injury.

Knowing the Patriots, anything is possible and we could still see Zappe come in at some point. But for now, the Patriots are sticking with their first-round investment over the rookie.

