Jets see favorable spot in recent Wire power rankings

The Jets have high expectations this season and have built a strong roster now on both sides of the football. Power rankings across the board are buying into the Jets, including one recently posted by Tim Weaver of our sister site, Seahawks Wire.

Weaver puts the Jets at No. 7 in his latest rankings. Here’s what he had to say about the Jets.

Nobody got a bigger upgrade at quarterback this offseason than the Jets, who’ve gone from Zach Wilson to four-time league MVP Aaron Rodgers. With all his old favorites from Green Bay joining Garrett Wilson and Breece Hall returning he can’t complain of not having weapons. Defensively the Jets are equally imposing. The AFC is a murderer’s row of serious Super Bowl contenders, but they should have a legitimate chance to reach the conference title game.

Another piece of evidence that the AFC is a gauntlet, the Jets are the 5th-highest AFC team in Weaver’s rankings, behind the Chiefs, Bengals, Bills and Ravens. The two NFC teams, unsurprisingly, are the Eagles and 49ers.

The Jets have some pressure on them this season with the expectations but also have a quarterback to help them navigate that pressure.

Story originally appeared on Jets Wire