Jets secure 23rd overall pick with Seahawks loss
The Wild Card round is over and six more spots in the draft order have been secured as a result.
One of those spots goes to a team that didn’t play a snap over the weekend. The Jets now know that they will have the 23rd overall pick as a result of the trade that sent Jamal Adams to Seattle before the season. The Seahawks lost to the Rams on Saturday afternoon.
The Jets will also pick second overall in April, but the Jaguars will have to wait at least one more week to learn where the pick they acquired from the Rams for Jalen Ramsey will fall.
The current draft order appears below:
1. Jaguars
2. Jets
3. Dolphins (via Texans)
4. Falcons
5. Bengals
6. Eagles
7. Lions
8. Panthers
9. Broncos
10. Cowboys
11. Giants
12. 49ers
13. Chargers
14. Vikings
15. Patriots
16. Cardinals
17. Raiders
18. Dolphins
19. Washington Football Team
20. Bears
21. Colts
22. Titans
23. Jets (via Seahawks)
24. Steelers
Jets secure 23rd overall pick with Seahawks loss originally appeared on Pro Football Talk