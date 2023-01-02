Jets season comes crashing down and out of the playoffs for a 12th straight season

New York Jets quarterback Mike White (5) walks to his bench after being sacked against the Seattle Seahawks during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

For a minute this season, the New York Jets were one of the NFL's best stories.

Those days are long gone. The Jets offense was listless on Sunday in a 23-6 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. It was a familiar scene that culminated a five-game losing streak, dropped them to 7-9 and eliminated them from the postseason. With Zach Wilson watching in street clothes, a banged-up Mike White struggled at quarterback as the Jets failed to score 20 points for a fourth straight game.

Just eight weeks ago, the Jets were riding the high of a win over the Buffalo Bills that had them at 6-3 and poised for their first playoff berth since 2010. Since then, they've watched their offense fail to keep pace with a talented young defense as Wilson — the No. 2 pick in the 2021 draft — has twice been benched for ineffectiveness. He was inactive on Sunday and is expected to remain so next week.

The Jets will look to play spoiler against the Miami Dolphins in their season finale before heading into an uncertain offseason with big questions at quarterback after yet another losing season. White is not the answer.

Playing his first game in his return from rib fractures, the second-year quarterback threw two interceptions, lost a fumble and took four sacks against the Seahawks. He threw multiple would-be interceptions that Seahawks defenders dropped. He completed 23 of 46 passes for 240 yards as the Jets failed to score a touchdown. Hailed by some Jets fans as a potential savior after leading the win over the Bills, he's regressed to looking very much like an NFL backup.