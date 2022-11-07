Jets and Seahawks become the surprising first teams to eclipse their win total over/unders
Who saw this coming at the start of the season?
The NFC West is shaping up to be a two-team race between the 49ers and Seahawks. That, and more, in NBC Sports Bay Area's winners and losers from Week 9.
Packers running back Aaron Jones was in a walking boot after injuring his ankle during Sunday’s loss to the Lions, but it appears he avoided a serious injury. Jones told reporters on Sunday that X-rays were negative and Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that further tests also showed that Jones’ ankle is in good shape. [more]
LSU football has flipped three-star edge rusher Dylan Carpenter's commitment from UL to the Tigers, as LSU adds its 25th commitment to the 2023 class.
When the Rams traded for cornerback Jalen Ramsey, they knew or should have known what they were getting. One, a great player. Two, a guy who won’t be bashful about pointing out when things aren’t going great. Things aren’t going great in L.A. right now, and the issues are coming primarily from the offensive side [more]
According to CBS Sports' Jonathan Jones, the Rams ultimately offered the Panthers two first-rounders (2024 and 2025) and a second-rounder (2023) for Brian Burns.
Taylor Heinicke is not under contract in 2023, while Carson Wentz is.
French construction company Vinci said on Monday that one of its subsidiaries has been summoned by an investigating judge to answer charges that it did not respect the rights of migrant workers who were hired to build infrastructure for the World Cup in Qatar. The charges relate to a complaint dating back to 2015 that was filed by French advocacy group Sherpa against Vinci Construction Grands Projets and the French executives of its Qatari subsidiary, including accusations of using “forced labor." The Nanterre prosecutor had closed the case without further action in 2018, but Sherpa, which was joined by several former workers, filed a new complaint that led to the opening of a judicial investigation.
Clemson's loss at unranked Notre Dame has bumped the Tigers out of the top 10 in both major polls. They'll find out their CFP poll position Tuesday.
Republican voters cast more ballots than Democrats in Miami-Dade County during the early-voting period that ended Sunday evening, yet another sign that the GOP may claim Florida’s most populous county for the first time in two decades during Tuesday’s midterm elections.
One unit that also deserves commendation is Seattle's offensive line.
"You have to be a hired hand to do those things. I'm not a hired hand. I'm not looking for a job," the director told the Los Angeles Times Thursday.
Officially, there is no such thing as 'conference semifinal playoff games.' Unofficially, we could have that in the #Pac12 on Nov. 19. #USC
The Boston Celtics will receive a disabled player exception for veteran Danilo Gallinari, who tore his ACL this offseason.
The Miami Dolphins’ season is only nine games old — a little bit more than half a season — and already Tyreek Hill’s year is already one of the best ever for the franchise.
Nearly five years later, Chris Long is still looking to set the record straight on his feelings towards the Patriots.
The Panthers have put a kiss of death on each of their opponents in 2022. It just takes a week to kick in.
President Joe Biden visited Sarah Lawrence College in Yonkers at a Democrat campaign event. Republicans say its proof their candidates have momentum.
Justin Fields sounded off on a missed pass interference call on Chase Claypool, which cost the Bears a chance at victory.
Evacuations were ordered after a fire at a Brunswick chemical plant.
Dorsey and Musk are longtime friends and associates and texted about plans to work together on Twitter earlier this year.