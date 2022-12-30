Will Jets-Seahawks be available in your area in Week 17?

It hasn’t happened often this season, but this week, the New York Jets are playing at a time other than 1:00 eastern. The Jets visit the Seattle Seahawks for a 4:05 kickoff Sunday in a game that just about amounts to an elimination game for both teams. The Jets are out if they lose while the Seahawks will be eliminated if they lose and the Washington Commanders win.

The game is one of the seven that will be broadcast on FOX, though the network does not have the singleheader this week. Chris Myers and Robert Smith will be on the call for the game Sunday.

Let’s take a look at the FOX map, courtesy of 506 Sports and you can see if the game will be available in your area.

Red – Panthers at Buccaneers

Purple – Saints at Eagles

Green – Bears at Lions

Brown – Browns at Commanders

Pink – Cardinals at Falcons

Yellow – 49ers at Raiders (4:05)

Light Blue – Jets at Seahawks (4:05)

Story originally appeared on Jets Wire