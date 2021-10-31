The Jets didn’t score any points in six first quarters with Zach Wilson as their quarterback, but Mike White had no issue getting off to a quick start.

White completed all seven passes he threw on the first drive of the game and Michael Carter scampered into the end zone from eight yards out to cap a 75-yard drive.

The 7-0 lead is the first the Jets have held since beating the Titans in Week Four.

White’s passes went for 65 yards and the Jets picked up 11 more when cornerback Eli Apple interfered with wide receiver Jeff Smith on a pass thrown by fellow wideout Jamison Crowder. It’s the first NFL start for White, who made his first NFL appearance when Wilson left with a knee injury last week.

Jets score in first quarter for first time this year, lead 7-0 originally appeared on Pro Football Talk