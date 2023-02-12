Jets scheduled to host both Super Bowl LVII teams in 2023

The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles are set to square off in Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Arizona on Sunday. That also means the New York Jets are assured of hosting the reigning Super Bowl champions in 2023.

Thanks to the schedule rotation, the Jets already knew they would be playing home games against both the Chiefs and Eagles in 2023. Now, it just so happens that both teams made it to the Super Bowl, meaning the Jets will have a chance to match their wits against the top dogs next season.

The AFC East is paired with both the AFC West and NFC East for next season. The Jets will host the Chiefs and Chargers from the AFC West and the Eagles and Commanders from the NFC East.

In addition to the Chiefs and Eagles, the Jets will also host the Bills, Dolphins and Chargers among 2022 playoff teams and are scheduled to visit the Bills, Dolphins, Cowboys and Giants (which is essentially a 10th home game for the Jets). That means nine of the Jets’ 17 games next season are against 2022 playoff teams. A tough road, to say the least.

