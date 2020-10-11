Jets' schedule changes as NFL makes up for Week 5 postponement of Broncos-Patriots

The NFL announced multiple schedule changes following the necessary postponement of the Denver Broncos-New England Patriots Week 5 game due to positive coronavirus tests. And it affects the Jets.

Gang Green will now be facing the Miami Dolphins in Week 6, moving up their originally schedule AFC East matchup from Week 10. That game will kick off at 4:05 p.m.

The Jets were supposed to face the Los Angeles Chargers next week, but Justin Herbert & Co. will have to wait until Week 11 now. That contest will also begin at 4:05 p.m.



As for that Broncos-Pats game, it will be played next week. Also, the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills Thursday night matchup will now move to Monday Night Football next Week.





The NFL might have to move even more games, as the Tennessee Titans are struggling to control their coronavirus outbreak in their camp. Another positive test was found in a coach, according to reports, and their game against the Bills was already pushed back until Tuesday this week.





Here are the rest of the schedule moves:

- Jacksonville Jaguars at Chargers moves from Week 8 to Week. 7 at 4:25 p.m.

- Chargers at Broncos moves from Week 11 to Week 8 at 4:05 p.m.

- Chargers at Dolphins moves from Week 7 to Week 10 at 4:05 p.m.

- Dolphins at Broncos moves from Week 6 to Week 11 at 4:25 p.m.