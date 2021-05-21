Jets schedule 2021: Dates, times, TV, opponents for Weeks 1-18
The 18-week 2021 NFL schedule has been released and the Jets will begin the season on the road vs. the Panthers. Keep reading to see the Jets’ full schedule including dates, times, opponents, prime-time games, and more.
Jets 2020 record: 2-14
Head coach: Robert Saleh
Key players: Zach Wilson (QB), Jamison Crowder (WR), Denzel Mims (WR)
Jets schedule 2021 (all times Eastern)
Week 1: 9/12 at Panthers, 1 PM, CBS
Week 2: 9/19 vs. Patriots, 1 PM, CBS
Week 3: 9/26 at Broncos, 4:05 PM, CBS
Week 4: 10/3 vs. Titans, 1 PM, CBS
Week 5: 10/10 vs. Falcons, 9:30 AM, NFL Network
Week 6: BYE
Week 7: 10/24 at Patriots, 1 PM, CBS
Week 8: 10/31 vs. Bengals, 1 PM, CBS
Week 9: 11/4 at Colts, 8:20 PM, Fox/NFL Network/Amazon
Week 10: 11/14 vs. Bills, 1 PM, CBS
Week 11: 11/21 vs. Dolphins, 1 PM, CBS
Week 12: 11/28 at Texans, 1 PM, CBS
Week 13: 12/5 at Eagles, 1 PM, CBS
Week 14: 12/12 vs. Saints, 1 PM, Fox
Week 15: at Dolphins, date, time, and TV TBD
Week 16: 12/26 vs Jaguars, 1 PM, CBS
Week 17: 1/2, vs. Buccaneers, 1 PM, Fox
Week 18: 1/9, at Bills, 1 PM, CBS
Prime-time games
Thursday Night Football: Week 9 at Colts
