Jets save season with ‘gritty’ win over Broncos, but still have to clean things up moving forward

New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh during the second quarter against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High / Ron Chenoy - USA TODAY Sports

DENVER — It wasn’t pretty. Sloppy, uninspiring, sure. At times it felt like the Jets and Broncos battled to determine who wanted it less, or two teams trying everything they could not to lose.

And that does not matter.

The Jets beat the Broncos on Sunday, 31-21, thanks to a game-sealing, scoop-and-score by Bryce Hall. The moment the Jets' corner crossed the goal line, he gave New York’s 2023 a bit more life.

This game, at least for the time being, saved the Jets season.

“It was gritty,” coach Robert Saleh said.

This game, which improved the Jets record to 2-3, wasn’t absent promise.

Running back Breece Hall, absent a pitch count for the first time, returned to the player who seemed destined for Rookie of the Year honors before tearing his ACL on this same field a year ago. He rushed 22 times for 177 yards, highlighted by a 72-yard touchdown on the Jets first play of the second half.

Quarterback Zach Wilson built on his impressive game against the Chiefs a week ago, completing 19 of 26 passes (73.1 percent) for 199 yards. He fumbled twice, but the Jets recovered both. His interception came when Broncos all-world corner Pat Surtain ripped the ball away from Garrett Wilson.

The defense sacked Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson four times, highlighted by Quincy Williams’ two. The linebacker forced the fumble Hall recovered. They held Wilson under 70 yards passing entering the fourth quarter, and under 200 on the day. They allowed just eight points in the second half.

All of that is good. Some of it is really good, especially after what Broncos coach Sean Payton said about Jets offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett in the offseason. Payton called Hackett’s time as the Broncos head coach “one of the worst coaching jobs in the history of the NFL.”

"We wanted to come in and get a win today for him and we did that,” Hall said. “The better coach, the better team won."

While the Jets had 407 yards of offense, Hall’s long run was their lone touchdown. They went 0-for-5 in the red zone. The line lost Alijah Vera-Tucker to a “concerning” calf injury, Saleh said, and allowed four sacks of Wilson.

They had a bone-headed moment on the final play of the half when Wilson’s short completion to C.J. Uzomah ran out the final seconds, leaving the Jets pointless deep inside Denver territory. The Jets had nine penalties for 71 yards.

The defense missed tackles, which led to Denver’s first (Tony Adams) and final (Michael Carter) touchdowns. They again started slow, allowing Denver to score on three of their first four possessions. Had they played a better opponent, or a better quarterback, that likely puts them in a hole they can’t climb out of.

Denver entered Sunday 1-3 and was believed to be among the league’s worst teams. They spent most of Sunday solidifying that reputation. The Jets should have and could have blown them out. Instead, they proved they’re not as bad.

A win is a win. The Jets will take it. It’s certainly better than looking good in defeat. But they must clean this up if they not only want to take their season off light support, but ignite a playoff run.

"Listen, they played better than us,” Broncos coach Sean Payton said. “I credit Robert Saleh and that staff. They won the game and that's how I look at it."

Things will soon get easier for the Jets. They host the undefeated Eagles next week, but after their bye, there’s a game against the Giants (1-4). The Chargers (2-2) have Justin Herbert, but are far from untouchable. The Jets still get to play the Raiders (1-3), Falcons (3-2), Texans (2-3), Washington (2-3) and the Patriots (1-4), too.

They can, and will have, to win those games. They’ll have to steal a couple from the stiffer competition, too. That’s possible, but only if they clean up what plagued them against the Broncos.

It’s also only possible because they beat Denver — no matter how it looked.