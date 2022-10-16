Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner was in a mood to celebrate after today’s win in Green Bay. Packers receiver Allen Lazard did not appreciate the way Gardner went about it.

After the game, Gardner put on a cheesehead and celebrated as he walked toward the tunnel. Lazard saw what Gardner was doing, ran up behind him and knocked the cheesehead off Gardner’s head before continuing to jog toward the Packers’ locker room.

There was no real confrontation between Gardner and Lazard, as Lazard had already jogged off by the time Gardner realized what had happened, so no reason the NFL disciplinary process should take any interest in what happened. Lazard said after the game that there was no beef between them.

“It’s a cool name too. Sauce. I can’t even be mad,” Lazard told Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

It was just a funny moment from Gardner, and a response from Lazard that Packers fans will surely appreciate.

Jets’ Sauce Gardner wears cheesehead to celebrate beating Packers, Allen Lazard not amused originally appeared on Pro Football Talk