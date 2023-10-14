Jets' Sauce Gardner out vs. Eagles with concussion despite feeling 'perfectly fine'
New York Jets All-Pro cornerback Sauce Gardner will not play in Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles because of a concussion, the team announced.
Gardner had been listed as questionable on the weekly injury report with an undisclosed illness and did not practice on Friday.
Gardner joins three other cornerbacks - Brandon Echols (hamstring) Justin Hardee (hamstring) and DJ Reed (concussion) - who will not play against the Eagles.
Gardner didn't take the news too well, writing on social media that he felt "perfectly fine."
I feel perfectly fine. That's the crazy part about it
— SAUCE GARDNER (@iamSauceGardner) October 14, 2023
The second-year cornerback has started in all five games this season, appearing in 98% of the team's defensive snaps.
Gardner has 20 total tackles, one forced fumble and three passes defensed for New York.
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner out vs. Eagles with concussion