Jets' Sauce Gardner states his case for NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year: 'I lived up to the expectations'

It’s difficult to imagine Sauce Gardner’s rookie season with the Jets going any better than it did. The No. 4 overall pick from last year’s draft has already been named First-team All-Pro while also making the Pro Bowl, but he’s still hoping to add one more piece of hardware to his trophy case: Defensive Rookie of the Year.

The AP DROY award will be presented on Thursday night during the 12th annual NFL Honors, along with all of the other major awards for the 2022 season (MVP, Coach of the Year, Comeback Player of the Year, etc.).

Gardner was a guest on Tuesday’s Good Morning Football, and he told the crew why he believes he should take home this year’s award for top defensive rookie.



“I would probably say the main reason is because I stepped in and had to play a big role when it came to changing the defense as a rookie,” Gardner said. “I would probably say that’s the main reason, besides the accolades. I mean I could just say I’m an All-Pro or whatever, but it’s bigger than that. It’s more of a team thing, just being able to go out there with my brothers, go out every Sunday and just give it my all.

"They expected a lot of me, and I feel like I lived up to the expectations and did my thing.”

Gardner is viewed by most as the favorite to take home the award, though Detroit’s Aidan Hutchinson and Seattle’s Tariq Woolen will also be in the running.

The University of Cincinnati product started all 17 games for the Jets this season, intercepting two passes while breaking up 20 more. He also recorded 75 tackles, including three for loss and one quarterback hit, while playing in 98 percent of the Jets’ defensive snaps.