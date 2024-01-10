Jets’ Sauce Gardner makes Pro Football Focus’ 2023 All-Pro Team

Pro Football Focus (PFF) revealed its end-of-year list of the best players in the NFL, and Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner made the All-Pro First Team.

Gardner had a great follow-up to his rookie season, in which he won Defensive Rookie of the Year, by making his second consecutive Pro Bowl and being arguably more dominant in Year Two. While the 23-year-old’s numbers, on paper, weren’t as high as his rookie campaign, Gardner had a better coverage grade, according to PFF.

The Jets corner was one of only three players in the NFL to play 400 or more snaps and earn 89.0-plus PFF coverage grades. The other two were the Bears' Jaylon Johnson and the Cowboys' Daron Bland, who also made PFF’s All-Pro First team. For Gardner, specifically, he had a 90.8 coverage grade, which surpassed his rookie season’s 90.2 coverage grade.

Gardner didn’t have an interception and his tackles were down, but the second-year corner was avoided even more than he was in his first season. Teams targeted receivers he was guarding just 55 times and completed 31 of them for 332 yards.

Two other Jets made PFF’s All-Pro Team, but on the publication’s second team.

C.J. Mosley and Quinnen Williams were named to PFF’s All-Pro second team for linebackers and interior defenders, respectively.

