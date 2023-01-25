Jets' Sauce Gardner, Garrett Wilson finalists for AP Rookie of the Year awards

New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson runs with the ball against the New England Patriots. / Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

In what comes as no surprise, Jets standout rookies Sauce Gardner and Garrett Wilson are finalists for the AP Rookie of the Year awards.

Gardner's fellow finalists for Defensive Rookie of the Year are DE Aidan Hutchinson of the Detroit Lions and CB Tariq Woolen of the Seattle Seahawks.

Wilson's fellow finalists for Offensive Rookie of the Year are QB Brock Purdy of the San Francisco 49ers -- who has stepped in and helped guide the Niners to the NFC title game -- and RB Kenneth Walker III of the Seahawks.

Gardner and Wilson took home PFWA Rookie of the Year honors when those awards were announced on Tuesday, and Gardner was also named to PFWA's All-NFL team.

The AP Rookie of the Year awards will be announced on Feb. 9.