Sam Darnold's career, Jets future could take shape in final six weeks of season

Sam Darnold wearing hat and black jersey after loss to Broncos

Sam Darnold has been The Chosen One for nearly every day of the last two-and-a-half years. He was anointed, on the day he was drafted as the man the Jets had been seeking for at least five decades. He was, by every account, their savior, their long-awaited Quarterback of the Future.

Now he has six games to prove that he still is.

It’s really that simple for the 23-year-old Darnold, who has hopes of returning on Sunday from a sprained shoulder that kept him out four of the last six games. If he does come back – and he’s trending in that direction, according to Jets coach Adam Gase – and plays well enough to carry this miserable, 0-10 team to a couple of victories down the stretch, then they likely won’t be in position to draft his successor in April.

But if he struggles, if the Jets continue towards spiraling towards 0-16 – maybe even 1-15 – the Trevor Lawrence Era will begin, because the Jets will have no choice.

Maybe that’s a lot to put on Darnold, but such is the burden of the franchise quarterback. At some point they all need to prove they’re capable of winning games on their own. Yes, the surrounding cast for Darnold has been particularly bad over the last two seasons, almost to the point that any evaluation is unfair. But that’s the lot he drew, and with the clock ticking on the season he’s out of time outs.

The good news is he’ll return to a better cast than the one he left. The Jets’ “Three Dudes” – their top receiving trio of Jamison Crowder, Breshad Perriman and rookie Denzel Mims – are all healthy and will be available to Darnold for the very first time on Sunday against Miami. The offensive line in front of him has played marginally better in recent weeks. And even disappointing tight end Chris Herndon flashed some unexpected promise last Sunday.

“I think with the receivers, the way that they’re playing and getting better each week, I do think there are some good pieces around him to get a good evaluation of his improvement,” said Gase. “I know he’s champing at the bit to go out there and play with these wide receivers for sure. And seeing Herndon get going this last game brings some excitement as well. If we can get all these skill position guys involved in the passing game, that’s going to help us.”

Story continues

OK, while it’ll undoubtedly help, they’re still not exactly the Kansas City Chiefs, and neither Gase nor offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains -- or whomever is calling the plays – will be mistaken for Andy Reid. But Gase is right: There’s enough there for the Jets to play vastly better than they’ve played all season, especially on offense. And Darnold absolutely has the weapons now to improve on the 58.6 completion percentage, 1,045 yards, three touchdowns and six interceptions from his six starts so far.

The bottom line is this: If he’s what everyone thought he was, that should translate into a win or two. He should be able to find a way to beat an improving, but certainly not invincible, Dolphins team on Sunday. Or perhaps he can slay the dragon of the New England Patriots in the season finale. The schedule in between – vs. the Raiders, at Seattle, at the Los Angeles Rams, vs. the Browns – is daunting, to be sure. It’s why 0-16 seems so likely.

But great quarterbacks find a way.

And that’s what Darnold is supposed to be, right? The great quarterback the Jets always wanted? Great quarterbacks don’t go winless. They find ways to rise above their circumstances. They lift their teammates, even when the talent around them islacking. Dan Orlovsky started the plurality of games for the 2008 Detroit Lions when they went 0-16, with Jon Kitna and Daunte Culpepper splitting the others. The 2017 Cleveland Browns were led by rookie DeShone Kizer when they went 0-16. Even those 1996 Jets, the previous worst team in franchise history that went 1-15, were quarterbacked by Frank Reich and Neil O’Donnell.

That’s not the company Darnold was ever expected to keep. Surely, when the Jets drafted him, they thought they were doing better than all that.

If they were wrong, of course, it’s better they know now, with the prize of a so-called generational prospect in Lawrence within reach. Better they move on before they move closer to paying Darnold a $200 million contract and locking their franchise to him for the next five or more years.

But if they’re right, they won’t have a decision to make. Darnold will make sure of that. He will rise above this mess, lead them to an unexpected victory, look like the answer to their prayers they’ve always believed he was. They’ll win enough to drop them out of reach of Lawrence, maybe even out of reach of Ohio State’s Justin Fields, who figures to be the second quarterback off the board. His play will make any talk of “Tanking for Trevor” moot.

Then he can benefit from another high draft pick, not to mention all the millions in salary cap space the Jets have to spend this offseason, plus GM Joe Douglas’ stated desire to surround his 2021 quarterback with superior weapons. But it’s all up to Darnold. He controls his own destiny. He has six games to play like everyone thinks he can play, so he can take the big decision right out of the Jets’ hands.