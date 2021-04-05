Jets' Sam Darnold trade paves way for Zach Wilson era

New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold pass vs Los Angeles Rams

Jets QB Sam Darnold has been traded, which now leaves the door open for Zach Wilson to be drafted with the No. 2 overall pick.

SNY NFL Insider Ralph Vacchiano joins Jeane Coakley to analyze the return the Jets got from the Carolina Panthers for Darnold, and why the Jets are all-in on their QB of the future.