Jets' Sam Darnold trade paves way for Zach Wilson era
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Jets QB Sam Darnold has been traded, which now leaves the door open for Zach Wilson to be drafted with the No. 2 overall pick.
SNY NFL Insider Ralph Vacchiano joins Jeane Coakley to analyze the return the Jets got from the Carolina Panthers for Darnold, and why the Jets are all-in on their QB of the future.