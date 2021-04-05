Jets' Sam Darnold trade paves way for Zach Wilson era to begin in New York
Jets QB Sam Darnold has been traded and that now leaves the door open for the Jets to draft BYU QB Zach Wilson with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. SNY NFL Insider Ralph Vacchiano joins Jeane Coakley to analyze the return the Jets got from the Carolina Panthers for Darnold and why the Jets are all-in on their QB of the future.