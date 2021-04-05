Jets' Sam Darnold trade paves way for Zach Wilson era to begin in New York

Reuters

While the Ottawa Senators and Winnipeg Jets don't have much in common when it comes to their postseason possibilities, they share similar thoughts and concerns about another rival in the North Division. The Vancouver Canucks are dealing with a major COVID-19 outbreak that's shut down the team since March 24 -- necessitating the quick schedule change that takes the Senators to Winnipeg for a Monday game -- and the list of those affected continues to grow, according to reports on Sunday. Several Jets and Senators have personal relationships with members of the Canucks.