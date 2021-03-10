Jets' salary cap situation after NFL set cap for 2021 season

Joe Douglas Jets GM at the NFL Scouting Combine

As expected, the NFL salary cap for the 2021 season was lower than the $198.2 million mark from last year, coming in at $182.5 million. Many teams across the league will have to crunch numbers to make sure they don't exceed that number, but the Jets are sitting pretty well under the cap.

According to OverTheCap, the Jets are currently under the cap by $69.2 million, which sets GM Joe Douglas up very nicely for the upcoming free agency period. That number includes all the cuts and restructures to contracts as well as Marcus Maye's 10.6 million franchise tag.

So where do the Jets go from here? They're in the driver's seat with the ability to handle the most elite free agents all the way down to depth guys. It will be up to Douglas to make sure that money is allocated properly, with room for mid-season signings and NFL Draftees in mind too.

One position group the Jets should definitely be viewing is wide receiver, and there are a ton of options to work with. With the Tampa Bay Buccaneers franchise tagging Chris Godwin and the Chicago Bears doing the same to Allen Robinson, now-former Detroit Lion Kenny Golladay is at the top of the heap there.

There's also JuJu Smith-Schuster leaving the Pittsburgh Steelers, at least for now, to test the free agent waters. And Will Fuller, as long as he can stay healthy, is a beast in the vertical passing game. These are all free agents the Jets could be looking into.

But they also need some help on defense, especially in the pass rush. Matt Judon, Yannick Ngakoue and others make the list there. Richard Sherman is also a favorite to land in New York to continue working with Robert Saleh, who was the former San Francisco 49ers DC.

All in all, there's a plethora of options -- both top tier and in the middle -- the Jets could put together even before it's time to draft at No. 2 overall. That's why Douglas knows this is a very crucial offseason that could change the fortunes of the Jets from woeful these past few years to playoff contender now and in the future.