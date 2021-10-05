Jets safety Maye faces possible NFL suspension after February DUI charge | Ralph Vacchiano
SNY NFL Insider Ralph Vacchiano reports that Jets safety Marcus Maye faces a possible suspension by the NFL after being charged with DUI and leaving the scene of an accident last February in Florida. Maye, who is currently sidelined with an injured ankle, could be in violation of the league's "Personal Conduct" policy. His next scheduled court appearance is October 20th.