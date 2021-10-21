Jets safety Marcus Maye says he'll be available to play in Sunday's matchup against Patriots

Marcus Maye makes tackle 2020 white jersey

Jets safety Marcus Maye has missed the team's last two games with an ankle injury, but expects to get back on the field for Week 7's game against the New England Patriots.

"Yes sir, I will be available," Maye told reporters on Thursday after practice, where he was a full participant.

Maye said that he suffered a low ankle sprain in Week 3 against the Denver Broncos, but played through the game with the injury and got it looked at afterwards.



"It was in the Denver game, I don't know what play or when," Maye said. "I finished the game, and then it was just sore as heck. Just went to the trainers after and got it looked at, I don't know exactly when."



Maye is currently signed to the franchise tag at $10.6 million for this season, and is likely to become a free agent this offseason. Maye and the Jets couldn't find common ground on an extension this past offseason, leaving the door open for him to get traded.

His agent, Erik Burkhardt, tweeted out that Maye "should be back fully healthy just before the trade deadline" after it was announced the safety would miss time with the ankle injury. Maye was asked by reporters on Wednesday if he wants to be part of the Jets by the NFL trade deadline on Nov. 2.

"Yeah of course, I'm here," Maye said. "Every time I'm in this building I'm a hundred percent, every time I'm on the field I'm a hundred percent. I'm going for my guys no matter what. Once I'm here, I'm here."

In addition to addressing trade rumors, Maye briefly discussed the charges he's facing from a DUI arrest and car crash that happened on Feb. 22 in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

"The situation happened, definitely feel sorry for it," Maye said. "I learned from it all and everything, just got to keep going."