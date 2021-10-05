Jets safety Marcus Maye facing charges from February DUI arrest and crash: report

New York Jets safety Marcus Maye jogs off field following game vs Buffalo Bills

Jets safety Marcus Maye is reportedly facing charges from a DUI arrest and car crash that happened on Feb. 22 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, according to ESPN's Rich Cimini.

The 28-year-old was charged with driving under the influence, DUI/damage to property and person, and leaving the scene of a crash, per the booking report, according to ESPN. He posted $1,500 bond.

The arrest had not been previously reported by the media, and subjects Maye to the NFL's personal-conduct policy. Failure to report an incident is grounds for discipline under league policy, and could result in a suspension.



The league is reviewing the matter under its personal-conduct policy, NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said.

Maye is currently sidelined for three to four weeks with an ankle injury. He was franchise-tagged before the season, getting $10.6 million this season, and is set to be an unrestricted free agent this offseason.



The safety out of the University of Florida was selected with the 39th overall pick in the second-round of the 2017 NFL Draft. He's started all 57 games that he's played in for the Jets, recording 289 combined tackles, six interceptions, four forced fumbles, 3.5 sacks, and a fumble recovery over five seasons.