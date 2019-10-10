Jets safety Jamal Adams wins appeal, won't be fined for hit on Baker Mayfield

The NFL usually likes taking money from its players with fines, five figures at a time.

For once, the NFL decided to not take more than $20,000 from a player because it could. New York Jets safety Jamal Adams was fined $21,056 for a Week 2 hit on Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield. Adams didn’t like the fine. It didn’t seem like the hit was worth the NFL taking that much money from him.

Adams appealed, and he actually won.

Jamal Adams wins fine appeal

NFL Media's Tom Pelissero said Adams won his appeal and won’t be fined.

When Adams went on a tirade against the NFL, it seemed like that wouldn’t help his appeal. He was also 100 percent correct.

His roughing call was dubious at best. On Twitter he said, “This league is a damn joke! I just got fined $21k for this hit, I signed up to play football not two hand touch.”

His tweet had some profanity:

This league is a damn joke! I just got fined $21k for this hit, I signed up to play football not two hand touch. Bullshit! I don’t give a damn about these soft rules protecting QBs. Im gonna play MY brand of football everytime I step on the field. SMH pic.twitter.com/SKlTmBBMf0 — Jamal Adams (@TheAdamsEra) September 19, 2019

That hit was never worth a five-figure fine, but many of the NFL’s fines are ridiculous. That’s why the reversal was surprising.

The NFL did the right thing with Adams. Maybe they’ll start reversing more unnecessary fines that take money out of players’ accounts for no great reason.

Jets safety Jamal Adams won't be fined for a hit on Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield. (Getty Images)

