Jets safety Jamal Adams sent Patriots mascot at Pro Bowl to hospital originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

What initially looked like a funny incident between two rival NFL teams has become something more serious.

New York Jets safety Jamal Adams tackled a person inside a Pat Patriot mascot costume during Wednesday's NFL Pro Bowl Skills Challenge. The incident went viral on social media.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

ESPN's Michael DiRocco reported an update on the situation Thursday.

Jets S Jamal Adams said Thursday afternoon that he was not trying to injure the Patriots mascot when he tackled him during the NFL Pro Bowl Skills Challenge on Wednesday. Adams said he was told the person inside the mascot costume was hospitalized on Thursday morning, but the NFL has not yet confirmed that information. Adams said the NFL is not happy with him because of the incident. "He [the mascot] was running around and everybody was booing him, so I said, ‘You know what? Let me go tackle him,' Adams said. "I didn't hit him that hard, man. All jokes aside, I didn't hit him that hard. I don't know what's really going on, but they did tell me he's in the hospital. My intention was never to hurt him. it was all about just a joke but I definitely want to check on him and make sure everything is good. At the end of the day we were out here just having fun and it wasn't nothing intentionally to try to hurt the guy."

Adams told ESPN's Diana Russini that he does not regret his actions.

Story continues

Since most of us saw Jamal Adams's video of him tackling the Patriot mascot...he's been getting heat for it… Does he regret it? pic.twitter.com/ecG2zQVnO7 — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) January 24, 2019

Here's a video of the incident from Wednesday.

And here's the hit from Jamal Adams on Pat Patriot. From his own twitter handle. @ABC6 #patriots #everythingwegot pic.twitter.com/BFslhgo0hl — Ian Steele (@ISteeleABC6) January 24, 2019

Adams is attending his first Pro Bowl. He was selected by the Jets with the No. 6 pick in the 2017 NFL Draft.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.