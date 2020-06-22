Jets' Jamal Adams says 'I'm trying' to get traded to Cowboys

Jamal Adams apparently has his eyes set on his next destination now that he has told the New York Jets he wants out.

The fourth-year safety was spotted by a fan over the weekend, presumably in the Dallas area, driving his Mercedes near a parking lot. In the video, the fan asks him, “You coming to Dallas?”

“I’m trying, bro,” Adams said from the driver’s seat.

Jamal Adams when a fan asked if he's coming to Dallas: "I'm trying bro." 👀



(via @JaksonVelasquez) pic.twitter.com/bb5svhmPMu — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) June 22, 2020

The Cowboys are one of eight teams Adams listed as his preferred destinations. He grew up in the Dallas area as a Cowboys fans and attended high school 31 miles from AT&T Stadium. At the trade deadline in October, the Cowboys engaged in talks with the Jets on a trade for him, per ESPN’s Rich Cimini. The report also said Adams told friends he wanted a deal to happen and when it didn’t, the Pro Bowler claimed the Jets betrayed him.

Adams reportedly wants to join Dallas so bad he’s willing to table contract extension discussions for it to happen, per Cimini. Those extension talks were how Adams has gotten here.

Jamal Adams is reportedly trying to jump to the Cowboys. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan, File)

Adams, 24, is under contract with the Jets through 2021, but wants to sign a long-term extension. While the team reportedly wants to keep him, it hasn’t offered Adams a deal this offseason. That hasn’t made him very happy, and he’s been vocal about it in recent weeks.

In an Instagram post on Thursday he wrote “Maybe it’s time to move on!” Cimini then reported that Adams had informed the team he wanted to be traded.

The Jets reportedly have not given Adams’ agent permission to seek a trade. If they reach out to other teams, it’s a violation of anti-tampering rules.

Story continues

The other seven teams that Adams is open to joining are the the Baltimore Ravens, Houston Texans, Kansas City Chiefs, Philadelphia Eagles, San Francisco 49ers, Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, per reports late last week.

His four-year rookie deal is worth $22.3 million, according to Spotrac. A fifth-year option is listed at $9.9 million.

More from Yahoo Sports: