Jets S Jamal Adams takes frustration of an NFL nation out on Patriots mascot

Outside of the northeast corner of the United States, it’s safe to say that most are not pleased with the prospect of watching Tom Brady and Bill Belichick in their ninth Super Bowl.

Count New York Jets safety Jamal Adams among the many frustrated. The second-year pro and first-time Pro Bowler spotted the New England Patriots mascot at Pro Bowl practice on Wednesday and devised a plan.

Adams takes out Pat Patriot

“Watch this,” Adams told an ESPN camera covering the event. “I’m gonna go knock that Patriots mascot out.”

Two hours later — according to the clip — Adams took a break from signing autographs to get a running head start at Pat Patriot and tackled him.

Jamal Adams did what most NFL fans would like to do at Wednesday’s Pro Bowl practice. (Getty)

He had to settle for the mascot, of course, because all of the actual Patriots are preparing for the Super Bowl.

This has to be staged, right?

Of course this all appears to be staged. The cameras were conveniently placed, and Pat Patriot looked ready to receive the blow.

And then there’s the fact that had the person in the Pat Patriot costume not been in on the gag, then Adams just straight up assaulted him and would have risked injuring a person not ready for the blow.

Whatever the case, it was a crowd pleaser. Fans at the practice had been booing Pat Patriot all afternoon, according to ESPN, and a Jets defender seemed the perfect foil to take him out.

Jets fans would probably prefer seeing Adams get ahold of Brady behind the line of scrimmage instead.

