Jets S Elijah Riley leaves field on stretcher with neck injury

Jason Owens
·1 min read
New York Jets safety Elijah Riley (33) is removed from the field after he was injured on a play during the second half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
A hard hit against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday led to New York Jets safety Elijah Riley leaving the field on a stretcher. 

The injury took place early in the third quarter on a screen pass from Tua Tagovailoa to Duke Johnson. Riley pursued Johnson for a tackle and remained lying on his back after a head-on collision. 

Medical staff tended to Riley and eventually stabilized him on a stretcher before he left the field on a cart. He gave a fist pump as he was driven into the tunnel. 

The Jets later ruled him out with a neck injury. The extend of the injury wasn't immediately clear. The second-year pro out of Army was making his fifth start of the season for the Jets after being signed midseason off the Philadelphia Eagles practice squad. 

