Jets S Elijah Riley leaves field on stretcher with neck injury

Elijah Riley left Sunday's game on a stretcher with a neck injury. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

A hard hit against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday led to New York Jets safety Elijah Riley leaving the field on a stretcher.

The injury took place early in the third quarter on a screen pass from Tua Tagovailoa to Duke Johnson. Riley pursued Johnson for a tackle and remained lying on his back after a head-on collision.

Elijah Riley’s injury occurred at the 40 yard marker, near sideline. Terrible accident. Hopefully it looks a lot worse than what actually happened to him. #Jets #NYJets #NYJvsMIA #jetstwitter pic.twitter.com/qaC2SDvweu — Manny S. (@MMS0272) December 19, 2021

Medical staff tended to Riley and eventually stabilized him on a stretcher before he left the field on a cart. He gave a fist pump as he was driven into the tunnel.

As #Jets safety Elijah Riley (@ERiley011) was being carted off the field, he raised his fist up in the air. Thank goodness, prayers & love sent out: #NYJvsMIA #TakeFlight #NFL 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/UigvccgDmY — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) December 19, 2021

The Jets later ruled him out with a neck injury. The extend of the injury wasn't immediately clear. The second-year pro out of Army was making his fifth start of the season for the Jets after being signed midseason off the Philadelphia Eagles practice squad.