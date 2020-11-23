The Jets are running out of time to avoid making a wrong kind of NFL history

Javelin Guidry looks on from sideline during Chargers game

The Jets will go back to work on Monday in search of the one thing they so desperately want: A win. Any win. It doesn't matter how or against whom.

They have no interest in Tanking for Trevor, whether that's in the franchise's best interests or not. They want no part of becoming the third team in NFL history to go 0-16. And they absolutely don't want to be remembered as one of the worst teams that has ever played the game.

"We're thinking about that every day," said running back Frank Gore. "We've got to get one. We don't want to go 0-16. Especially me, because this might be my last year. I can't go out like that."



That really seems like such a lofty goal in the wake of their close, but not all that close, 34-28 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday afternoon. They did use a late surge to erase an 18-point deficit and had the ball in their hands in the final minutes needing just one score to tie.

But these Jets never felt capable of actually winning. Their defense was picked apart again. They had no consistency on offense. Some things went right, but more things went wrong, which is how it's always happened this season. There's always a feeling that things will fall apart in the end. And, of course, it did. Because that's the kind of season this has been.

The Jets are already off to the worst start in franchise history, beating the 1996 team's 0-8 start by two games. And that's already pretty horrible company considering those Rich Kotite Jets finished 1-15 and are generally considered to be the worst team this star-crossed franchise has ever had.

And while it's hard to compare teams across eras, it should be noted that those Kotite Jets put up better numbers on offense and defense than these Adam Gase Jets. They had only seven losses of 10 or more points during their miserable season. That's already happened to this team six times in 10 games.



So yes, they are worthy of the comparison to the '96 team. But they've also entered the 2017 Cleveland Browns' and 2008 Detroit Lions' territories -- the only two 0-16 teams in NFL history, so far. Those '08 Lions gave up 30 or more points in 11 games and lost by an average of 15.5 points per game. Those '17 Browns only topped 20 points four times in 16 games and lost by an average of 11 points.

These Jets have topped 20 points only three times and given up 30 or more seven times, and they still have six more games to play. Their average margin of defeat so far is 15.5 points -- and that's after losing by a total of nine points over their last two games.



So the similarities are very real, and they know there's only one way to avoid the historical comparison.

"We've got to go back to work, back to practice, fix these mistakes," Gase said. "We're just trying to find a way to win a game."



One win would even do the trick, though two wins would be much better if they want to avoid sharing space with the 1996 team. Their goal should be to become a forgotten part of history. They could even be a 2-14 team that no one ever thinks much about. If they finish 1-15, though, they'll forever be tied to this franchise's darkest period. And an 0-16 record is a blemish on all their resumes that they may never be able to scrub off.

Deep down, maybe they know that 0-16 is the best thing for this franchise, so they can reset everything around Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence next year, but there's no way that anyone on the field cares about that. This could be Gase's last six weeks as an NFL head coach. For some, like Gore, it's their final games on an NFL field, ever.

They want to remember what it's like to feel the ecstasy of victory. Then they want history to forget the agony they've suffered through all year long.

"We're fighting the battle every day to stay confident and keep our heads held high and play football games the way we know how to," said veteran quarterback Joe Flacco. "We've got to have faith that we have the guys to get it done, and that one of these days we'll look up at the scoreboard and we'll have a victory after four quarters."

Dare to dream, not just because it's the only dream they have left for 2020, but so they don't have to be reminded of this nightmare season for the rest of their lives.