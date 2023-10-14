Jets rule out Sauce Gardner, will be missing four cornerbacks Sunday originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

On Saturday, one day after the Jets ruled out starting cornerback D.J. Reed for their game against the Eagles Sunday, they ruled out their other starting corner, all-pro Sauce Gardner.

Both are in the NFL’s concussion protocol.

The Jets listed Gardner as questionable during the week with an illness, but that was updated to a concussion on Saturday. Reed missed last week’s win over the Broncos after suffering a concussion a week earlier against the Chiefs.

The Jets will also be without two other corners – Brandin Echols and Justin Hardee, both with hamstring injuries.

Gardner was named a 1st-team All-Pro and Defensive Rookie of the Year last year. This will be the first game he’s missed in his two NFL seasons. Reed, a 7th-year veteran, had started every game for the Jets over the last two years until missing last week’s game against the Broncos.

Echols, the Jets’ 6th-round pick in 2021, has played in 30 games and started 14. Hardee, who began his NFL career as a wide receiver with the Saints, has played 38 games for the Jets over the last three years with no starts.

Gardner, Reed, Hardee and Echols have played a combined 914 defensive snaps this year. All other Jets corners combined have played 67.

With four corners out, the Jets are expected to start Bryce Hall and one-time Eagle Craig James at corner Sunday.

James, who the Jets have released twice since training camp began, has played one snap over the last three years – against the Broncos last weekend in Denver. He’s played only 84 career defensive snaps, 83 of them with the Eagles in 2019 and 2020. His only career start came for the Eagles against the Jets at the Linc in 2019, a game the Eagles won 31-6.

Hall, the Jets’ 5th-round pick out of Virginia in 2020, has started 25 games, including last Sunday against the Broncos in place of Reed. He played all but one snap.

With their full complement of corners, the Jets rank 14th in the NFL in pass defense, 22nd in overall defense and 14th in scoring defense.

Although the Eagles will be missing several defensive players of their own – Darius Slay, Justin Evans and Jalen Carter – they’ll be at full strength on offense, other than Quez Watkins, who went on Injured Reserve Saturday with a hamstring injury.

That means the Jets will face the NFL’s No. 10 passing offense, No. 5 scoring offense and No. 2 total offense with two backup corners, including one who’s barely played on defense in his career.

A.J. Brown is having another monster season, with 35 catches for 541 yards and two TDs and has had 131, 175 and 127 yards in his last three games. DeVonta Smith has 23 catches for 290 yards and two TDs. With Watkins out, Olamide Zaccheaus will be the Eagles’ third receiver.

The Eagles are 12-0 against the Jets.

Subscribe to Eagle Eye anywhere you get your podcasts:

Apple Podcasts | YouTube Music | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | RSS | Watch on YouTube