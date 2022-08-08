Jets RT Mekhi Becton limps off practice field with apparent leg injury

Cameron DaSilva
·1 min read
In this article:
Mekhi Becton can’t catch a break. The surgically repaired knee that caused him to miss 16 games last season may be giving him trouble again this summer.

During practice on Monday, Becton suffered an apparent injury to his right leg, with Rich Cimini of ESPN specifically describing it as a right knee injury. Becton was limping through light drills earlier in practice but after seemingly injuring his leg, he was taken to the locker room.

Cimini says he was “limping badly,” which is terrible news for the Jets. Becton is taking over as the right tackle with George Fant on the left side, and they need both players healthy to keep Zach Wilson upright.

According to Connor Hughes, the injury happened during team drills and he removed his shoulder pads before going to the locker room.

Becton began wearing a knee brace last week after he was feeling some “discomfort.”

We’ll need to wait for coach Robert Saleh to provide an update on Becton’s status, but this certainly isn’t good news for New York.

Story originally appeared on Jets Wire

