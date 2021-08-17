Jets rosters cuts 2021: New York waives three, places OL Cameron Clark on IR

Michael Dwumfour carries ball off field

The Jets waived defensive lineman Michael Dwumfour, safety Bennett Jackson and running back Austin Walter, and placed offensive lineman Cameron Clark on injured reserve, bringing New York's roster down to 85 players as cuts around the NFL took place before Tuesday's 4 p.m. deadline.

Clark, a second-year pro from Charlotte as a fourth-round pick by the Jets at No. 129 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft, suffered a spinal-cord injury Aug. 3 but is expected to make a full recovery.

"It was a tremendous sense of relief," said head coach Robert Saleh Aug. 4. "(General manager) Joe (Douglas) and myself, we got to go visit him (Aug. 3) and he's in great spirits. Supposed to get out (Aug. 4) and get a chance to get him back in camp. But, obviously, a big sigh of relief."

Of the cuts, Dwumfour made an impact in this past Saturday's preseason opener, a 12-7 win over the Giants. Dwumfour, an undrafted rookie out of Rutgers, notched half a sack, a pass deflection and recovered a second-quarter fumble but later left the game in the third quarter with a calf injury.

Jackson, originally a sixth-round pick from Notre Dame by the Giants in 2014, logged four games as a member of the Jets' 2020 season.

Walter went unselected through the 2019 NFL Draft and has bounced around, including an XFL stint in 2020, before the Jets made a claim off waivers May 13.