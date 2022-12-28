Jets to root for Teddy Bridgewater vs. Patriots Sunday as Dolphins rule out Tua Tagovailoa with concussion

Before the New York Jets take the field against the Seattle Seahawks, they’ll be keeping a close eye on the early game between the Miami Dolphins and New England Patriots. That’s because if the Dolphins can defeat the Patriots, then the Jets will be in a position where simply winning their last two games against Seattle and Miami will put them in the playoffs for the first time since 2010.

The Jets — and Dolphins, for that matter — found out that Miami will be rolling with their old friend Teddy Bridgewater at quarterback. Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel confirmed quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has a concussion and will not play against the Patriots, meaning Bridgewater will start and Skylar Thompson will be his backup.

“In regards to Tua (Tagovailoa), I’ve been advised by medical professionals that it’s critical that Tua worries only about the day that he’s currently in and nothing else,” McDaniel said Wednesday. “He is in the building, but beyond that, as medical professionals will tell you, any added pressure, any added sort of – anything beyond that day does not behoove the process at all so I’ll take that very serious and worry about his health first and foremost and take the advice of the medical professionals.”

The Jets only need one Patriots loss, so if it doesn’t come Sunday against the Dolphins, they can still root for Buffalo in Week 18, as the Bills will likely still be playing for the No. 1 seed in the AFC, unless they beat the Bengals on Monday and the Broncos somehow stun the Chiefs on Sunday.

Story originally appeared on Jets Wire