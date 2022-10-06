Jets rookies make strong presence, including at the top, in Daniel Jeremiah’s top-25 rookies list

Billy Riccette
·2 min read

Entering the season, the Jets were seen as a team with a lot of young and exciting talent, particularly their crop of draft picks from this past April’s draft, including their three first-round picks. Through four weeks of the season, those rookies are already making their presence felt and one notable analyst is certainly taking notice.

NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah recently released his top 25 rookies as we reach the quarter-pole of the 2022 season and the Jets are certainly well-represented on the list, especially at the top. And we mean the very top.

Jeremiah’s No. 1 rookie so far is Sauce Gardner.

Gardner is already establishing himself as one of the premier players at his position. He has an uncanny knack for locating and playing the ball down the field.

The Jets also have two other rookies in Jeremiah’s top ten: Garrett Wilson at No. 5 and Breece Hall at No. 8.

Jeremiah on Wilson:

Wilson is ultra-twitched up and he’s already provided a pivotal touchdown catch in a comeback victory for the Jets. He has the look of a true No. 1 wideout.

And on Hall:

Hall is quickly emerging as the Jets’ main runner (team-high 38 carries for 178 yards) and he’s provided plenty of value in the passing game, as well (15 catches for 113 yards). He’s getting better every week, and I get the sense he’s on the verge of a monster game in the near future.

One more Jets rookie, Jermaine Johnson, also makes an appearance on the list at No. 18. Jeremiah had this to say about the rookie edge-rusher:

Johnson has been very disruptive against both the run and pass. He has earned an increased role in the Jets’ defense.

Through just four weeks, the 2022 class certainly looks like a hit for the Jets and the future is looking a little brighter thanks to this fantastic four.

Story originally appeared on Jets Wire

