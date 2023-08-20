How Jets rookies are progressing after third preseason game

Aug 19, 2023; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Cade Otton (88) battles for yards as New York Jets linebacker Zaire Barnes (53) tackles during the first half at MetLife Stadium. / Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

We’ve been tracking the progress of the seven players the Jets selected in the 2023 NFL Draft and some of the more promising undrafted free agents.

With their third preseason game now completed, let’s review how each of the key rookies is progressing and consider the outlook for their potential role in the 2023 season.

Defensive End Will McDonald

McDonald didn’t generate any statistics this week, despite getting plenty of chances to rush off the edge. He was certainly a handful and got into the backfield multiple times. McDonald has had some good success with his spin move, including in this game, but could he be using that too much?

At one stage, he tried to use a spin move on three consecutive rushes. With that kind of move, perhaps less is more and he’d benefit from varying up his approach.

Center Joe Tippmann

Tippmann displayed some positional versatility this week as he got the start at left guard and then moved to center when the starters left the game. He had a solid performance and clearly seems to be progressing having started to see first-team reps in practice. He did have one bad snap though. Tippmann was replaced at center by Trystan Colon on the third unit.

Head coach Robert Saleh said after the game that Tippmann suffered a knee injury during the loss, and didn't want to speculate how severe it may be. Saleh noted that it's unknown when the injury occurred.

Offensive Tackle Carter Warren

Warren once again did not play, having spent the week in the rehab group at practice. He doesn’t look likely to crack the rotation this season, so it would not be surprising to see Warren end up on injured reserve eventually.

Running Back Israel Abanikanda

Abanikanda flashed well initially as he gained 28 yards on his first three carries but then unfortunately suffered a thigh injury in a collision with his teammate Adam Pankey.

Abanikanda’s status will be confirmed in due course, but even a short-term injury will put his chances of contributing in 2023 in serious doubt with Breece Hall, Michael Carter, Zonovan Knight and now Dalvin Cook all already in the running back room.

Linebacker Zaire Barnes

Barnes got the start and ended up with four tackles and a quarterback hit. He had one disappointing play where he allowed a receiver to get to the marker on third down, but his best play saw him stop the quarterback for a short gain on a scramble. Barnes is clearly in the Jets’ plans but cracking the linebacker rotation might be difficult if everyone is healthy.

Defensive Back Jarrick Bernard-Converse

Bernard-Converse still hasn’t been activated from the PUP list. He was at practice this week, but the Jets could preserve a roster spot by leaving him on the list into the season, so that will be a consideration.

Tight End Zack Kuntz

Kuntz took a short pass for a first down early on, but then frustrated his coaches with a couple of holding penalties. The Jets might not even carry four tight ends, but if they do, they could opt to go with Kenny Yeboah who is a better blocker and special teamer at this stage of his career.

Kuntz has athletic potential but hasn’t made much of an impact in preseason, despite last week’s touchdown. He ended up with three catches for 18 yards.

Undrafted Rookie Recap

A couple of undrafted wide receivers made a case for themselves this week as Jason Brownlee led the Jets with four catches for 50 yards and Xavier Gipson contributed a 31-yard punt return, two catches and a nice block on a tight end screen for a first down.

In each case, it was their best preseason game so far and either of them could conceivably end up winning the sixth wide receiver spot, assuming the Jets opt to carry six.