How Jets rookies are progressing after second preseason game

New York Jets running back Israel Abanikanda (25) scores a touchdown during the first half against the Cleveland Browns at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. / Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

We’ve been tracking the progress of the seven players the Jets selected in the 2023 draft and some of the more promising undrafted free agents.

With the second preseason game now completed, let’s review how each of the key rookies is progressing and consider the outlook for their potential role in the 2023 season.

Defensive End Will McDonald

McDonald continues to look like a legitimate force off the edge. This week, he picked up his first sack, coming around the corner on a rip move and displaying excellent bend.

Perhaps more impressive, though, were the two times he generated pressure with an inside spin move. That’s now three of those in two weeks from McDonald. He did get dominated by a tight end on one running play though, so there is still work to be done if he’s to develop into a full- time contributor.

Center Joe Tippmann

While Connor McGovern was in the lineup for the first two series, Tippmann played the rest of the game and did a solid job as the Jets generated 141 rushing yards and didn’t give up much pressure.

Perhaps the best aspect of Tippmann’s performance was his contribution to the screen game. There were three different screen passes where he showcased his athleticism to get out and make a key block to spring a nice gain.

He also had some good run blocks but still needs to work on his consistency and do a better job of communication when opposing teams run stunts.

Offensive Tackle Carter Warren

Warren did not suit up for Saturday's game, having missed practice time during the week. It's looking increasingly likely he’ll be inactive on game days if the Jets are healthy at the tackle positions in 2023, but hopefully he gets more work in the remaining games.

Running Back Israel Abanikanda

Having scored the only offensive touchdown last week, Abanikanda had another productive game with 87 yards on 15 touches, including four first downs. His 26-yard burst up the middle to set up the first touchdown saw him spin out of a tackle spectacularly at the second level and he did a good job of following his blockers on screen passes.

Aug 12, 2023; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; New York Jets running back Travis Dye (35) follows the block by center Joe Tippmann (66) during the second half against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. / Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Linebacker Zaire Barnes

Barnes made the start and had more of an impact than last week with a team-high eight tackles. Barnes’ best play saw him diagnose a screen pass and avoid a block to blow it up for a loss, but he also was in on two other stops close to the line of scrimmage.

Perhaps more importantly, though, he had fewer negative plays. His only negatives were a missed tackle in the backfield and a third down conversion given up in coverage. Hopefully, he can continue to show progress in the last two games.

Defensive Back Jarrick Bernard-Converse

Bernard-Converse remains on the PUP list and there have been no indications so far as to whether he’s likely to be activated before the season gets underway.

Tight End Zack Kuntz

Kuntz scored his first touchdown this week, although the bad news for him is that his main competition for a roster spot -- EJ Jenkins and Kenny Yeboah – also each scored one.

On his most impressive play of the day, Kuntz took a short pass and turned it upfield for a first down, attempting to hurdle a defensive back down the field. His blocking is still a work in progress though, as he was moved off his spot a few times on plays that were bottled up.

Undrafted Rookie Recap

Wide receiver Jason Brownlee remains the most likely undrafted free agent to make the roster, although he had just two catches for 10 yards this week. Some other undrafted free agents made a case for themselves this week with Jenkins scoring a touchdown, as noted.

In addition, running back Travis Dye had 57 yards on 13 touches, defensive end Deslin Alexandre registered a sack and safety Trey Dean made the start and had four tackles, including one for a loss.