How Jets rookies are progressing after Hall of Fame Game

Aug 3, 2023; Canton, Ohio, USA; New York Jets defensive end Will McDonald IV (99) against the Cleveland Browns during the first half at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. / Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Now that preseason is underway, we can finally start to see this year’s rookie class in action. The Jets drafted seven players in the 2023 draft but also brought in some promising undrafted free agents. With one game in the books, let’s review how each of the key rookies performed and consider the outlook for their potential role in the 2023 season.

Defensive end Will McDonald

The Jets’ first pick looked sharp in his Jets debut as he showcased a spectacular spin move to get some quick pressure on the quarterback. The expectation for McDonald in the early part of his career is that he will most likely contribute as a pass rushing specialist. However, he held up quite well in the trenches as well and was in on multiple stops near the line of scrimmage.

It’s a deep position group at the end position but McDonald doesn’t appear to be resigning himself to a minor role so far and looks like he can do some good things within this system.

Center Joe Tippmann

Tippmann played the entire game at the center position and didn’t make any bad mistakes all night. He didn’t allow any pressure in pass protection and showed off his athleticism on a couple of run blocks. However, the Jets didn’t have much success running the football, so they’ll need to see some improvements in that area as the preseason progresses.

So far, Tippmann hasn’t been getting any first team reps in training camp but it’s not too late for a consistent performance like this to earn him some chances to compete for the starting role.

Offensive tackle Carter Warren

The tackle position was widely regarded as a weakness for the Jets but Warren has several options ahead of him even with Duane Brown on the PUP list. In Thursday night’s game, his run blocking wasn’t bad, but he got badly beaten around the edge a couple of times in pass protection.

Realistically, Warren is probably at least a year away from contributing but the team likely considers him to have enough potential that he’s a lock to be stashed on the 53-man roster.

Running back Israel Abanikanda

Abanikanda had one of the best highlights for the Jets when he scored on a 10-yard touchdown run in the first half, showing the speed to get to the outside and turn the corner. With Zonovan Knight and Michael Carter both rested, it was a good opportunity for the rookie. However, he didn’t manage to get much else done with the run blocking ahead of him faltering. Abanikanda ended up with just 22 yards on his other nine touches and will hope to show off some more playmaking skills in the games ahead.



New York Jets running back Israel Abanikanda (25) scores a touchdown during the first half against the Cleveland Browns at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. / Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Linebacker Zaire Barnes



There is a linebacker role up for grabs on defense and the rookie Barnes was thought to have a realistic shot at earning it. However, he had an up-and-down performance in Thursday night's game. Although he had five tackles, Barnes gave up a touchdown in coverage and also had a defensive penalty and a couple of missed tackles.

It’s looking like Jamien Sherwood is the favorite to win the third starting linebacker role, so Barnes will settle into a backup and special teams role. However, he’ll look to build on this game in the remainder of preseason.

Defensive back Jarrick Bernard-Converse

Bernard-Converse is currently on the PUP list and was seen at practice in a boot. It’s not known when he’ll be ready to return but the Jets have other versatile pieces in the secondary, so he could even remain on the PUP list throughout preseason.

Tight end Zack Kuntz

Kuntz is a little raw as a blocker and there were signs of this on Thursday. In order to ensure himself a roster spot, he’ll need to do more in the passing game, having caught just one short pass against the Browns.

If the Jets’ top three tight ends remain healthy, there could still be one roster spot available for a fourth tight end who might even see regular action on special teams. Kuntz faces competition from Kenny Yeboah and EJ Jenkins for that spot, though.

Undrafted Rookie Recap

The Jets have plenty of undrafted free agents, but most of them are realistically hoping for a practice squad spot at best. One exception to that is wide receiver Jason Brownlee, who has been making a major impact in camp. Although he only had two catches on Thursday night, one of these was an impressive falling grab on a pass thrown behind him for a first down. The Jets seem keen to keep giving Brownlee opportunities and if he continues to impress, he could play a role in 2023.