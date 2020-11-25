Jets rookies Mekhi Becton and Braden Mann leading their positions among AFC 2021 Pro Bowl voting

Jets LT Mekhi Becton attempts to block Bills DE Jerry Hughes

The 2020 season hasn't gone the way the Jets had hoped, but one of the biggest bright spots this year has been the play of some of Gang Green's rookies, and that strong rookie play was showcased in the Pro Bowl voting numbers released by the NFL on Wednesday.

Jets' first-round pick Mekhi Becton leads all AFC tackles with 41,193 votes, while fellow rookie and sixth-round pick Braden Mann leads all AFC punters with 26,248 votes.

Becton, the 6-foot-7, 364-pound 21-year-old from Louisville has started seven games for the Jets at left tackle, and his play has been superb. Becton, while protecting the blindside for both Sam Darnold and Joe Flacco, has not been called for a holding penalty this season, and has just two accepted false starts against him.



Mann, meanwhile, has averaged 44.8 yards per punt while dropping 11 of his 50 punts inside the opponent's 20-yard line, compared to just three touchbacks.

The 2021 Pro Bowl, which was originally scheduled to be played at Allegiant Stadium, the new home of the Las Vegas Raiders, has since been cancelled and turned into a series of virtual events that will be held via Madden 21, but players will still receive Pro Bowl recognition, which has always been more important than the actual game itself.

Fans can continue to vote online through Dec. 17, and fans will also be able to vote directly through Twitter starting on Dec. 1.

Unsurprisingly, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes leads all NFL players with 143,355 votes.