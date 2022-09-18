Jets rookies Garrett Wilson, Breece Hall score first NFL TDs
The New York Jets’ 2022 draft class was celebrated.
Now the rookies are delivering on the expected promise.
Against the Browns on Sunday in Cleveland, a pair of rookies found the end zone for the first time in the NFL.
Former Ohio State star Garrett Wilson caught a TD pass from Joe Flacco.
Wilson scored 23 receiving touchdowns during his college career with the Buckeyes.
Flacco then found running back Breece Hall and the former Iowa State star made his way to paydirt.
