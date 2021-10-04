Jets rookie WR Elijah Moore close to being out of concussion protocol

Elijah Moore looks up with helmet off vs. Broncos

Coming off their first win of the season in what was a fantastic offensive performance, Jets head coach Robert Saleh made a positive injury update for rookie WR Elijah Moore, who wasn't able to play on Sunday due to being in concussion protocol.

Moore is close to getting out of that designation after suffering a concussion in the Week 3 loss to the Denver Broncos on the road.

However, Saleh did add that Jeff Smith and Brandin Echols are in concussion protocol after the game against the Tennessee Titans, and they are currently considered "day-to-day."

Moore's return to the offense would be a huge boost for Zach Wilson, who had his best game as a Jet in his early rookie campaign. Their connection, which was solid throughout training camp, hasn't been as tight but he has garnered targets, just not the yardage that some would expect from those two.

However, after Corey Davis just went off on Sunday -- reminiscent to his first game with the Jets against the Carolina Panthers -- the Jets' Week 5 opponent, the Atlanta Falcons, will be sure to pay attention to No. 84 on the gridiron in London town.

If Moore is deemed fit to play, he could make an impact right away. But it is worth noting that Jamison Crowder is back in the mix and scored a touchdown in his first game of the new campaign. We'll see how OC Mike LaFleur decides to use both receivers.