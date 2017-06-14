Jets rookie WR ArDarius Stewart recovering from a pair of surgeries

The Jets are remaking their wide receiver corps this year with Brandon Marshall and Eric Decker leaving the team and a pair of rookies joining the club in the draft.

One of those rookies hasn’t been on the field much since being selected in the third round, however. Jets coach Todd Bowles said Wednesday that ArDarius Stewart is recovering from surgeries on his thumb and groin that were the result of injuries suffered before he came to the team.

Stewart is expected to be ready to return to the field during training camp, but missing Organized Team Activities and minicamp will likely slow his transition to the pro ranks. That’s not great news for the Jets, who were likely looking for Stewart to make early contributions while playing behind Quincy Enunwa and Robby Anderson.

The Jets also picked Chad Hansen in the fourth round and Bowles said he’s been dealing with a sore knee that is also not expected to be an issue in training camp.