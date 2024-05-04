Jets rookie QB Jordan Travis says he's thought 'a lot' about being Aaron Rodgers' successor

Former Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis is on the long road to getting back on the football field, but he already has thoughts on his future with the Jets.

After a gruesome leg injury ended his college career last November, Travis was drafted in the fifth round by Gang Green in this year’s NFL Draft. While the plan is to have Travis be the team’s third-string quarterback -- behind Aaron Rodgers and Tyrod Taylor -- the 24-year-old has higher aspirations for himself in the league, including being the Jets’ potential successor as QB1.

“I‘ve been thinking about that a lot,” Travis said Saturday at Jets rookie minicamp. “But right now I'm just focused where my feet are, just getting healthy and getting everybody around me better, being a great teammate.”

It’s unclear how long the 40-year-old Rodgers has in his career, but Travis will take this time to learn and get physically ready to get back on the field.

“I feel great. Just focusing on today,” Travis said. “Every day I have rehab and give it my best. Just trying to get ready as fast as possible, that’s the goal, but I want to be 100 percent, too. Just try to get 100 percent and get better every day.”

While the 6-foot-1 quarterback is progressing to get back to 100 percent, he’s already there when it comes to his confidence, as evidenced when asked if he feels he’s a starting quarterback in the NFL.

“One hundred percent. Yes, sir,” Travis said without hesitation.

It’ll take some time though, but Travis showed flashes of brilliance last season before his injury. He threw for 2,756 yards and 20 touchdowns -- to just two interceptions -- while passing at a 64 percent clip.

He was also leading the Seminoles to an undefeated season when he went down. That promise was enough for the Jets to draft him No. 171 overall. And while the leg injury could have spelled the end of Travis’ career, he never thought that way.

“I love adversity, I love waking up every single day and having to make a choice,” Travis said. “It just makes the story a whole lot cooler. From the day I broke my leg to now. I love it, man. There’s never been a doubt in my mind [that I could come back].”

Travis is looking forward to meeting Rodgers, Taylor and the rest of the Jets and ask as many questions as he can about being a quarterback in this league.

"You have two great quarterbacks in front of you," he said. "Pick their brains every day. See how they treat their teammates and how they carry themselves on and off the field. I'm looking forward to it."