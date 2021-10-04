Jets Rookie Power Rankings: Zach Wilson steals the show in thrilling Week 4 win

Zach Wilson entered Week 4 in the midst of struggles he has never experienced before.

Wilson looked like a shell of himself against the Patriots and Broncos, throwing a combined six interceptions and zero touchdowns in two blowout losses. That changed after the first half against the Titans, as Wilson flipped a switch and put the Jets on his back and help lead them to their first win of the season.

Wilson was not the only rookie to play a role in New York’s triumph over Tennessee. Here is a look at how the group fared against the Titans before they head overseas to take on the Falcons in London.

Alijah Vera-Tucker

AP Photo/Frank Franklin II

Last Week: No. 5

New York’s offensive line was not dominant in Week 4, nor did it free up many holes for Michael Carter, Tevin Coleman and Ty Johnson to run through. Vera-Tucker won his fair share of individual battles in the trenches and put together a solid game, though, keeping him in the rankings.

Isaiah Dunn

AP Photo/Bill Kostroun

Last Week: Not Ranked

Dunn had a big pass breakup on third down in the fourth quarter to go along with one tackle. Dunn’s stop wound up being inconsequential when the Titans scored before the end of regulation, but it was huge for the Jets at the time. The undrafted free agent out of Oregon State was solid in coverage all game and might be turning a corner after a rough preseason.

Michael Carter II

AP Photo/Bill Kostroun

Last Week: No. 1

Carter II finished Week 4 with five tackles and a pass deflection. The Duke product has been as consistent as any Jets defensive back and will look to continue that against a Falcons team that throws early and often.

Michael Carter

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week: No. 4

Story continues

Carter bounced back a bit after producing next to nothing against the Broncos, rushing 13 times for 38 yards and a touchdown. Carter’s short touchdown run was earned at the goal line — a testament to his toughness despite his smaller stature. The Falcons aren’t exactly good at defending the run, opening the door for Carter to find his footing and break off some big plays in Week 5.

Zach Wilson

AP Photo/Adam Hunger

Last Week: No. 5

It was once again a tale of two halves for Wilson, but boy did he get going for the Jets when it mattered. Wilson overcame a first-half interception to finish 21-34 for 297 yards and two touchdowns to Jamison Crowder and Corey Davis. Wilson also made two clutch throws to Keenan Cole, both of which set up Matt Ammendola’s two field goals. Wilson delivered in a big way for the Jets in Week 4. There’s plenty of reason to be excited about his chances of thriving again in Week 5 against a porous Falcons secondary.

