Jets rookie Elijah Moore explains why he never wants to be called humble

Jets WR Elijah Moore at OTAs June 2021

Don't call Jets rookie WR Elijah Moore humble. In his eyes, it's not much of a compliment.

"It’s something I kinda spoke about with some of my friends – [Titans WR] A.J. Brown – it’s just one of the terms we kinda go over. When you tell someone to be humble, I feel like you’re telling them not to be confident in themselves. I feel like I have a lot of humility because I have no problem I have a lot to work on and speaking on that.

“I wouldn’t just say I’m so humble.”

The reason Moore was even asked that question is due to the recognition that he's been getting around the league. He mentioned his former Ole Miss teammate and roommate in Brown, who said he'd put game checks on Moore winning Offensive Rookie of the Year. Browns WR Odell Beckham Jr. also praised the youngster.

But Moore was humbled a bit with a quad injury that cost him time from the first two preseason contests. However, as he says he's day-to-day at the moment, the idea is that he will see his first NFL action in the final preseason game on Friday night against the Philadelphia Eagles at MetLife Stadium.

And he doesn't feel like he's behind either thanks to mental preparation while inside the trainer's room.

“I’m not worried. It just takes reps," he said about getting back on the field and building chemistry again with rookie QB Zach Wilson. "I love the fact of how I get back out there and the whole time, basically, being inside taking mental reps it was like I was really out there. So I really didn’t feel like I was gone. Mental reps are just as important as being out there.”

Moore has maintained a positive attitude and have "full trust" in the medical staff working with him each day.

Week 1 isn't in question for the speedy receiver that has quickly become a favorite target of Wilson. Obviously, it looked like that changed, though, in preseason games with Corey Davis -- Wilson's No. 1 option that was brought in during free agency -- getting a lion's share of targets.

But Moore trusts the process and knows what he's capable of. That's called confidence.

And once he gets back on the field, he won't be humble about it. He's here to help the Jets win.

